Art Inspired By Patriots, American Values Part Of New Patriot Golf Clubhouse

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Memorial Day weekend is here and the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso is preparing for its annual golf tournament to support our troops.

This year, players at the annual Patriot Cup include sponsors, professional golfers and celebrities. The funds raised at the tournament go to the Fold of Honor, which gives scholarships to family members of those who have served.

"After my dad died, we didn't think that would be possible because we didn't have an income to afford a school like that. It's more than a scholarship foundation, it's become a family," recipient Tayler Garber said.

And that family is growing.

Just in time for that big fundraiser, the Patriot Golf Club has a new 23,000 square-foot clubhouse.

“It's a pro-am on Monday but we have activities leading up to that event. And we welcome pros from the PGA Tour, Gary Woodland will be here. PGA legends like Corey Pavin, Tom Lehman. Roger Clemens will be here. Local celebrities like Lon Kruger, Brandon Weeden," said Patriot General Manager Holly Neidel.

The new clubhouse also features a permanent art collection inspired by patriots and American values.

Josh Butts, curator of the Patriot's permanent art collection, is also a Tulsa artist and a veteran. He has four pieces of his own work on display, but, he said a piece titled "Indivisible" is what inspired the whole project.

“And they’re sharing a drink together, enjoying their time together, and that idea is really that you can view difference without opposition. You can have your opinion, and you’re entitled to them, and, not only that, but you can see the opposition as not a foe,” he said.

Garber is one of the featured artists, and a Folds of Honor recipient Her dad's legacy is represented through her art.

“I didn’t realize how hard it was gonna be. It’s kind of, I mean, Arlington’s really peaceful and, it’s, I don’t know. But taking pictures of a grave is just, it’s a different experience,” she said. “This is actually a really cool thing I get to do. I got to use it in a way of like, I get to work through this, and use this art as a form of grief care.

Butts said, “This weekend, on Memorial Day, thinking about the sacrifices people have made is important, and here at The Patriot, we do that every day.”

