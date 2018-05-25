Tulsa Woman Endures Violent Carjacking

Tulsa police have arrested two teenagers accused of violently attacking a senior citizen.

Detectives say at least one of the teens carjacked another senior on Tuesday.

Helen Moreland said the two teens ran up on her on her driveway, beat her, and took off in her car.

She said it was one of the scariest moments of her life.

"They spilled everything, they tore everything up," said Moreland.

Moreland just got home from work Wednesday when she said two teenage boys ran up to her with a gun.

"He had the gun in my head saying ‘b**** you give me your car. B**** you better give me your car b****. You think I'm playing with you? I'll kill you right here b****’," Moreland said.

But when Moreland refused to let go of her car keys they began to beat her.

"Pretty soon I was on the ground and they were kicking me and stomping me, and then pretty soon I had blood running all down my face," Moreland said.

She said two teenage girls ran up and started kicking her head into the ground.

"They started stomping me. The girls came across the fence and started stomping me, and the other guys did too," Moreland said.

The thieves then sped away in her car leaving Moreland screaming for help.

"I passed out on the floor. Everything was spinning and they said it was a serious concussion," Moreland said.

Tulsa Police said if you're in an armed robbery, the best thing to do is don't resist.

"The main lesson to be learned every time is to do what these knuckleheads tell you to do. If they want keys, give them your keys, if they want your car give them your car,” said Tulsa Police Sergeant Brandon Watkins.

That's advice another victim, Charles, didn't take.

Police said one and possibly both teens tried to carjack him earlier this week.

He not only told the carjacker no but then chased after him.

"No. No. I will not. If it comes to it, shoot me, but you ain't getting my car," Charles said.

"I want to see those boys taken down. See how it feels to be in prison and locked up because they can do it to somebody else," Moreland said.

Both teens now face armed robbery complaints.