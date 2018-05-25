Update: Truck Stolen From Hospital Parking Lot Found

A Tulsa man says his truck has been found after it was stolen from the St. Francis Hospital parking lot.

Chris Crawford says a News On 6 viewer spotted the truck at the Nickle Creek Apartments at 81st and Union.

He says it’s been damaged and everything inside was stolen but was surprised to get it back.

Police have not made an arrest.

