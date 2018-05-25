Salvation Army Of Muskogee Building Flooded After Storms

The Salvation Army of Muskogee is cleaning up following a heavy round of storms.

Major Sue Dewan says during a storm last week the city's drains backed up and flooded the building. Dewan says this is the second time this has happened.

One employee says they were leaving a meeting when they found the kitchen flooded with water.

"We were cleaning stuff up and in the kitchen, we noticed out of the drain the city water started coming up and it didn't stop for awhile so everything just kinda got wet," said Ben Walters.

Workers are now tearing out damaged walls and appliances. Some donations were also ruined by the rainwater.

Insurance should help cover most of the damage