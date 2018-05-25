Does Stand You Ground Apply In OKC Shooting?

The shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant has sparked questions in regard to "Stand Your Ground" laws.

As previously reported two brave men grabbed their guns and shot and killed the shooter ending the attack before more could be harmed.

Because of their actions, there are questions if the “Stand Your Ground” applies to this situation. Certified Firearms Instructor Eric Fuson, says the law gives you the right to defend yourself at any place you have a legal right to be with up to and including deadly force.

Fuson says there's no requirement that you have to try and retreat in order to use deadly force in self-defense in Oklahoma. But he says there is a somewhat gray area if someone leaves the scene and then comes back to engage a suspect because at the point you leave the scene you are no longer in imminent danger.

"There's some precedence where people have been involved in a lethal force encounter, left, come back reengaged suspects who were charged with crimes," said Fuson.

But Fuson says, with this incident, we don't know if the two people that engaged the gunman had friends, family or if they felt a moral obligation to act. Both men did say that they acted to stop the threat. Fuson echoed the thoughts of several people we spoke with today.

"I think they're heroes. I think what they did was heroic and brave and I think they should be commended for it".

Police say the two people who shot the suspect stopped a tragic situation.

The NRA said in a tweet that the Thursday shootings were an example of "how the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

We were unable to find anyone that disagreed with their actions.