Concerns Raised Over Oklahoma Schools Preparedness For Active Shooter Situations

The shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant has sparked questions in regard to "Stand Your Ground" laws. As previously reported two brave men grabbed their guns and shot and killed the shooter ending the attack before more could be harmed.More >>
The shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant has sparked questions in regard to "Stand Your Ground" laws. As previously reported two brave men grabbed their guns and shot and killed the shooter ending the attack before more could be harmed.More >>
Members of the State Board of Education are voicing their concerns about whether Oklahoma schools are ready for an active shooter situation.More >>
Members of the State Board of Education are voicing their concerns about whether Oklahoma schools are ready for an active shooter situation.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!