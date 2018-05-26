Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

By SEAN MURPHY and KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

Police spokeswoman Megan Morgan says investigators believe the page is that of 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, who was fatally shot outside the Louie's On The Lake restaurant Thursday night.

The Facebook page uses the same selfie as a YouTube channel where a man describes demons possessing his TV and being surrounded by computers. He calmly begs for help from "a real human."

Police say Tilghman shot and wounded a woman and two girls at the restaurant. Officials said Friday they were in good condition.

Authorities also said Tilghman had no criminal record outside of a 2003 arrest for domestic assault and battery. He was 13 at the time.

