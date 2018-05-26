Indiana teacher who stopped school shooting earns praise

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

A father and son have pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants in a secretive sect say was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

(Jennifer Emert/WLOS via AP). Jerry Gross arrives at the federal courthouse in Asheville, NC., Friday, May 25, 2018. He and his son, who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina called Word of Faith Fellowship Church, pleaded guilty t...

The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...

A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed says the release of body-camera footage has brought more questions than answers.

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

The family of a student wounded during a school shooting in Indiana says she is in critical but stable condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Empty school buses leave after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding another stu...

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). An Indiana State Police helicopter lifts off after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school ...

(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...

(Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Scene near Noblesville High School on Friday, May 25, 208, after shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at th...

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

By RICK CALLAHAN

Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Indiana science teacher and former college football player who tackled an armed student inside his classroom is being praised for quickly stopping the shooting despite being shot several times.

One of Jason Seaman's students at Noblesville West Middle School said another student entered the classroom with a gun and started shooting Friday morning. The 29-year-old teacher "immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground," said seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker.

Seaman was shot three times but was in good condition at an Indianapolis hospital following the shooting in nearby Noblesville, according to police. The only other person shot, student Ella Whistler, was in critical but stable condition, according to her family said. Her family released a statement saying they were still trying to process "what happened and why."

President Donald Trump sent a tweet Saturday thanking Seaman "for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!"

Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, also credited the teacher's "courageous action" for saving lives during the shooting at the suburban Indianapolis school.

"We're all proud of you Jason and are praying for you and those impacted and recovering from injuries," Pence said in his own tweet

Stonebraker, the student witness, said the shooter was acting suspiciously when he walked into the classroom while the class was taking a test. He told ABC News that his teacher threw a basketball at the shooter and ran toward the bullets as screaming students sought cover behind a table.

"If it weren't for him, more of us would have been injured for sure," the seventh grader said.

Seaman's brother, Jeremy Seaman, told The Indianapolis Star that his brother was shot three times and underwent surgery. He said his brother was conscious after the shooting and talked with his wife, telling her he was OK.

He said his brother was a defensive end for Southern Illinois University's football team and had never been a person to run away.

Investigators say the shooter had asked to be dismissed from the class before returning with two guns. He was arrested "extremely quickly" following the shooting around 9 a.m. Friday, local police Chief Kevin Jowitt said.

Authorities didn't release the student's name or say whether he had been in trouble before but indicated he likely acted alone. Police said the student didn't appear to be injured.

Stonebraker said he knew the suspected gunman. He described him as "a nice kid most of the times" and said he often joked with the classmates.

"It's just a shock he would do something like that," Stonebraker said.

Hours after the shooting, law enforcement agents sealed off part of an upscale neighborhood in Noblesville but weren't commenting on whether the suspect lived there. Sandy McWilliams, a member of a landscaping crew working nearby, said six officers toting assault rifles entered a home.

Students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where hundreds of parents and other family members arrived to retrieve them.

Authorities referred to a prompt and heroic response at the school but didn't confirm accounts of Seaman tackling the student or describe the role of the resource officer who was stationed at the school.

When asked to elaborate on his praise of the response, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said: "Wait 'til one day we can tell you that story. You'll be proud of them, too."

The attack came a week after a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers, and months after the high school attack that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. The Florida attack inspired students there and across the country to call for more restrictions on access to guns.

___

Associated Press reporter Ken Kusmer contributed to this report from Indianapolis.

___

Follow Rick Callahan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Callahanwrick

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.