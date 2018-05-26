Family: Virginia police shooting video raises more questions

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin, is shown during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sara...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin, is shown during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sara...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

A father and son have pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants in a secretive sect say was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

A father and son have pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants in a secretive sect say was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

(Jennifer Emert/WLOS via AP). Jerry Gross arrives at the federal courthouse in Asheville, NC., Friday, May 25, 2018. He and his son, who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina called Word of Faith Fellowship Church, pleaded guilty t...

(Jennifer Emert/WLOS via AP). Jerry Gross arrives at the federal courthouse in Asheville, NC., Friday, May 25, 2018. He and his son, who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina called Word of Faith Fellowship Church, pleaded guilty t...

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed says the release of body-camera footage has brought more questions than answers.

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed says the release of body-camera footage has brought more questions than answers.

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Richmond Police Chief, Alfred Durham, gestures during a news conference in Richmond, Va., Friday, May 25, 2018. Durham released the video of Marcus-David Peters' fatal shooting earlier this month. The video shows the officer fi...

(AP Photo/Denise Lavoie). Princess Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, who was fatally shot by Richmond police and Jeffrey Peters, the uncle of Marcus-David Peters, speak to the media outside Richmond police headquarters in Richmond, Va., Wedn...

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

(Richmond, Va., Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows Richmond Police officer holding a stun gun at Marcus-David Peters approaches him on May 14, 2018 in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Fri...

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed said the release of body-camera footage answered some of their questions about what happened but raised even more.

The video made public Friday shows Marcus-David Peters emerge naked from a car and dash onto Interstate 95 in Richmond, where he flails erratically before running toward the officer while shouting threats. The officer deploys a stun gun before shooting Peters twice.

Peters' sister, Princess Blanding, said at a press conference that her brother was clearly distressed and in need of help. She asked why the officer engaged with her brother after he noted that Peters seemed "mentally unstable" and why the officer told others at the scene further lethal force might be necessary after Peters was already on the ground, fatally wounded.

"Furthermore, this entire situation really has me wondering: Who are police trained to help? Who are they serving and protecting? Themselves?" said Blanding, who saw the footage along with other family members earlier in the week.

Peters' shooting, which took place along a busy stretch of Interstate 95, remains under investigation. Police Chief Alfred Durham, who spoke at a press conference Friday and released the video, asked the community for patience.

"Let the investigation take its course, please," Durham said.

The confrontation began May 14 after police say Peters made a stop a landmark downtown hotel where he worked part time as a security guard. Surveillance video shows him arriving clothed and leaving naked.

A short distance from the hotel, an officer saw Peters strike another vehicle with his sedan and flee, according to police. The body-camera video picks up with Peters' car in a brush-filled area next to an interstate ramp.

The officer, whom police have identified as Michael Nyantakyi, a 10-year veteran of the force who is also black, is seen with his handgun trained on the vehicle as he first approaches and orders Peters to stay in the car.

"Male seems to be mentally unstable as we speak," Nyantakyi says.

Peters exits the vehicle and dashes onto the interstate filled with rush-hour traffic, where a vehicle strikes him, the video shows. Peters then lies in the roadway, rolling back and forth and swinging his limbs.

Blanding said Friday that the behavior the video depicted was totally out of character for her brother, a teacher who graduated with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2016. She has said her brother had no known mental health issues.

As Peters flails in the roadway, Nyantakyi is seen standing a short distance away with a stun gun drawn.

Peters then approaches the officer, slowly at first, and tells him, "Put that Taser down or I'll kill you."

Nyantakyi fires the stun gun as Peters continues to advance. Peters then runs toward the officer, and the video becomes shaky and more difficult to see. Two gunshots are heard.

The police chief played the video in slow motion for reporters and narrated as it ran. Nyantakyi shot Peters twice in the abdomen after deploying the stun gun, only one prong of which attached, Durham said.

Durham said they are investigating whether the stun gun was effective at all.

Peters stumbles and then walks away after being shot. The video shows him on the ground a short distance away soon afterward.

As arriving officers approach Peters to render aid, Nyantakyi, who is breathing heavily, cursing and has blood on his bands, tells them they'll need a stun gun and "probably more lethal force."

No other officers used a stun gun or lethal force. Peters died later at a hospital.

Nyantakyi remains on paid administrative leave while the investigation that will involve an autopsy and toxicology report continues, Durham said.

When the investigation is complete, police will forward the findings to the commonwealth's attorney's office, which will determine if the use of force was justified.

The chief emphasized that he understood the impact the incident has had on Peters' family and the community.

"I only wish we could have helped Mr. Peters," Durham said. "Unfortunately, we could not help him that day. For that, I'm truly sorry."

But Blanding, who spoke after the chief's press conference, said Durham had portrayed the officer's actions as reasonable.

"Nothing justifies Marcus not being here," she said.

Peters' family has planned a community rally Saturday that will be followed by a march the next weekend.

Blanding said she wants to see justice for her brother, whose death she said is part of a larger problem in the United States with how police interact with black people.

"As a black person, how do we know if we are in need of help that it will not result in death? ... It's wrong, and it's a tragedy, and something has to change," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.