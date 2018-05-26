Warm And Sunny Start To Memorial Day Weekend

The summer heat is building across Green Country as the Memorial Day weekend kicks into gear.

Expect plenty of sunshine for our Saturday, so keep the sunscreen handy! Afternoon highs will soar back into the lower 90s this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel hotter with heat index values pushing the mid to upper 90s. South to southeast winds will remain light, so unfortunately we won’t have much of a cooling breeze today. Stay hydrated and take shade breaks if you’re outside today!

Unlike the past several days, the chance for those hit-or-miss storms will be pretty minimal. An isolated pop-up storm can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon across primarily far southeastern Oklahoma, but the large majority of us look to stay dry today and throughout the weekend.

The heat continues to build on Sunday, with more sunshine and highs pushing into the mid 90s across eastern Oklahoma. Again, winds will remain light and humidity will remain fairly high, so stay cool and stay hydrated! The same goes for Memorial Day Monday. It’ll be warm and a bit muggy for any morning remembrance ceremonies on Memorial Day, and once again hot for Memorial Day afternoon with highs back in the 90s.

Summer is taking firm hold across the area, as highs in the 90s look like nearly a sure thing through late next week. A weak storm system may bring us a brief reprieve with a few showers or storms Wednesday into Thursday, though overall chances look low right now.

And if 90s are hot enough for you, just wait: We are seeing strong signs of our first potential 100 degree day of the year by the end of next week into next weekend! Yikes! It looks like the summer heat is here to stay.

