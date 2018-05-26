Teenage Girl Dead, 5 Others Injured In UTV Crash In Delaware Cou - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Teenage Girl Dead, 5 Others Injured In UTV Crash In Delaware County

Posted: Updated:
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 17-year-old girl is dead and five other teenagers were sent to the hospital after a late-night crash in an off-road vehicle.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday about two and a half miles west of Grove.

They say six teenage girls were riding in the six-seater off-road vehicle on a golf cart path when they lost control and flipped over.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four of the other five girls have been treated and released from the hospital.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.