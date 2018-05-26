Teenage Girl Dead, 5 Others Injured In UTV Crash In Delaware County

A 17-year-old girl is dead and five other teenagers were sent to the hospital after a late-night crash in an off-road vehicle.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday about two and a half miles west of Grove.

They say six teenage girls were riding in the six-seater off-road vehicle on a golf cart path when they lost control and flipped over.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four of the other five girls have been treated and released from the hospital.