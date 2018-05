The Latest: Trump hails Indiana teacher who stopped shooting

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

A father and son have pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants in a secretive sect say was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

(Jennifer Emert/WLOS via AP). Jerry Gross arrives at the federal courthouse in Asheville, NC., Friday, May 25, 2018. He and his son, who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina called Word of Faith Fellowship Church, pleaded guilty t...

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP, File). FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a re...

APNewsBreak: Tesla in Autopilot mode sped up before crashing

A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk

The family of a student wounded during a school shooting in Indiana says she is in critical but stable condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Empty school buses leave after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding another stu...

Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...

No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed says the release of body-camera footage has brought more questions than answers.

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). An Indiana State Police helicopter lifts off after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school ...

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the suburban Indianapolis science teacher who stopped a shooting inside his classroom.

Trump sent a tweet Saturday saying: "Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!"

One of Seaman's seventh-grade students at Noblesville West Middle School says another student entered the classroom with a gun and started shooting Friday morning. He says his 29-year-old teacher immediately ran at the student, "swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground."

Seaman was shot but is in good condition at a local hospital. A female student was also shot. Her family says she's hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

___

10:35 a.m.

The family of a student shot during a school shooting in Indiana says she is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Ella Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School near Indianapolis.

The family released a statement late Friday night saying Elle is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. They say she remains in critical condition but is stable.

Her family says they're still processing what happened and why. They're also thanking first responders, police and medical staff.

Police say 29-year-old science teacher Jason Seaman tackled the shooter and is being credited with preventing more injuries. Seaman was also shot but is in good condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

The suspected shooter is a student. He's in police custody.

___

12:05 a.m.

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes said Friday that the girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Barnes also identifies the teacher as 29-year-old Jason Seaman, who's also hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police earlier said a Noblesville West Middle School student armed with two handguns opened fire inside a classroom. Another student told ABC News that Seaman "immediately" ran toward the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

The suspect was arrested. Barnes says he didn't suffer any "apparent injuries."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.