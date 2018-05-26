House hopefuls draw on Trump's refusal to reveal tax returns
SEATTLE (AP) - President Donald Trump's unwillingness to release his tax returns has some House hopefuls debating whether elected federal office holders should be expected to reveal the documents.
Candidates and incumbents in House races in Colorado, New York and Washington are among the few who've disclosed tax returns in an effort to show transparency and sway voters ahead of the midterm elections.
One Democratic House candidate, Eddie Sundquist of New York, aims to draft a law that would require all candidates for Congress to release five years of tax returns.
Almost half of sitting lawmakers have called on Trump to disclose the documents, but just 1 out of every 10 have released their own, according to data compiled by Roll Call last year.
