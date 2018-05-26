House hopefuls draw on Trump's refusal to reveal tax returns

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

A father and son have pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants in a secretive sect say was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

(Jennifer Emert/WLOS via AP). Jerry Gross arrives at the federal courthouse in Asheville, NC., Friday, May 25, 2018. He and his son, who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina called Word of Faith Fellowship Church, pleaded guilty t...

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP, File). FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a re...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed says the release of body-camera footage has brought more questions than answers.

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin, is shown during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sara...

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

House hopefuls releasing tax returns break with norms, capitalize on Trump's refusal to show his.

(Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP). In this May 6, 2018 photo, Democratic congressional candidate Lisa Brown, center, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., greets walkers at the Lilac Bloomsday Run in Spokane, Wash. Preside...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file). FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., speaks during a news conference at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump's unwillingness to release his ...

By AHMED NAMATALLA

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - President Donald Trump's unwillingness to release his tax returns has some House hopefuls debating whether elected federal office holders should be expected to reveal the documents.

Candidates and incumbents in House races in Colorado, New York and Washington are among the few who've disclosed tax returns in an effort to show transparency and sway voters ahead of the midterm elections.

One Democratic House candidate, Eddie Sundquist of New York, aims to draft a law that would require all candidates for Congress to release five years of tax returns.

Almost half of sitting lawmakers have called on Trump to disclose the documents, but just 1 out of every 10 have released their own, according to data compiled by Roll Call last year.

