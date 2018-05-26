‘My Parents Are Always On Their Phones’: Child’s Complaint Goes Viral

2nd graders at a Louisiana school said they wished cellphones were never invented.

In a Facebook post, 2nd grade teacher Jen Beason posted a picture of a student’s assignment where the class was asked to write about an invention they didn’t like.

In the photo shared via THV11, the student wrote, “phones are sometimes a really bad habit, I hate my mom’s phone and I wish she never had one.”

Beason stated that 4 of her students wrote about phones. She ended the post by saying #getoffyourphone #listentoyourkids.

The photo was shared more than 260,000 times before Beason removed the post.