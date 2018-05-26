Mannford Families Outraged After Graveside Items Removed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mannford Families Outraged After Graveside Items Removed

MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

Family members are outraged after they say flowers and mementos have been removed from gravesides at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mannford.

The gravesite items include crosses, statues, and picture frames. Family members say these were just removed by cemetery workers this week. The trinkets were left together in a grassy area, where families could reclaim the items.

Michelle Davis says some of the things left on her father's gravesite were removed and placed in that pile that should not have been.

She says she was told by cemetery workers that all of the items left in that pile would be burned.

Davis says crews normally pick up items off the ground before Memorial Day in order to mow the lawn, but this time she says almost every decoration was gone even things that haven’t been moved before.

"We know don't put anything out there on the ground. If you do that, don't put it on the ground because it's going to get removed. But, nothing on my dad's side is on the ground. His shepherds' hook has been there since 2006 when we buried him," Said Davis.

Davis says all she wants now is for someone to take responsibility. News on 6 reached out to a board member for the cemetery, and he says they have no comment at this time.

