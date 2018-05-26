Bartlesville Veteran's 'Streets Of Honor' Celebrates Fallen Soldiers

This Memorial Day weekend, a Green Country veteran is continuing the tradition of decorating his neighborhood to honor the military.

Volunteers helped line six blocks in Bartlesville's Oak Park neighborhood with more than 1,000 flags representing each branch of the military.

Army Veteran Bob Hunley brought the "Streets of Honor" tradition to Bartlesville about 10 years ago.

Hunley says the flags are a way of paying tribute to veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It ain't just recent like World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korean War, it goes all the way back to the Civil War, it goes back to the Revolutionary War, we got flags for all of it."

The flags will stay up until next Saturday.