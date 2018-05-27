Oklahoma City man hurls rock at minivan, injures baby - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma City man hurls rock at minivan, injures baby

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police have arrested a man for throwing a brick or piece of concrete through the window of a minivan and injuring a baby that was in a car seat inside the vehicle.

Authorities say a woman in the van told them she got out of her vehicle at a convenience store and looked at a man walking by. Police tell Oklahoma City television station KOCO she believes the man became upset, found the rock and hurled it, smashing through a window and hurting the child.

The woman says the baby was bleeding and she thought the child had been shot. She called police.

The infant is hospitalized for treatment of what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't identified the man arrested or the woman.

