Man described as suspect in 2 killed held after police chase

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) - A 30-year-old man is under arrest after a police chase and authorities say he's a suspect in the slayings of two people at a home in Hughes County in south central Oklahoma.

Rodney Key is facing an initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding, running a roadblock, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property in Pottawatomie County, east of Oklahoma City.

Two counties farther east in Hughes County, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials describe Key as a "suspect in the homicides" of 53-year-old Ronny Key and 73-year-old Katherine Fritz. They were killed late Friday or early Saturday at their home south of Holdenville. Authorities haven't said if Rodney Key is related to victim Ronny Key.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.