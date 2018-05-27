'Solo' sputters in takeoff at box office with $83.3M

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Vacant for decades and synonymous with urban blight, Detroit's old train station may get new life, locals hope, with Ford Motor Co.

(Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...

Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life

The family of a student wounded during a school shooting in Indiana says she is in critical but stable condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Empty school buses leave after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding another stu...

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

Teacher out of hospital after stopping school shooting

The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi have launched emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto The slow-moving system is expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). Gulfport, Miss., residents shovel sand into bags at a Harrison County Road Department sand bagging location, while preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday, May 26, 2018. ...

US Gulf Coast braces for impact as Alberto approaches

The brutality inflicted against African American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard by a Southern police chief is credited with inspiring President Harry Truman to integrate the military, but few people know his name.

(AP Photo/Christina L. Myers). This Saturday, May, 26, 2018, photo shows a sign for the town of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. A group is trying to put up a memorial in the town to decorated African-American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard, who was ...

Civil Rights Historians tell little known story of WWII vet

A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...

The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

'Solo' sputters in takeoff at box office with $83.3M

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Donald Glover, from left, Alden Ehrenreich and Paul Bettany attend a special screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at SVA Theatre on Monday, May 21, 2018, in New York.

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.

Disney estimated Sunday that "Solo" will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Forecasts last week ran as high as $150 million for the four-day haul.

Overseas ticket sales are even lower. "Solo" grossed $65 million internationally in its opening weekend, including a paltry $10.1 million in China.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich in the role made iconic by Harrison Ford, "Solo" was plagued by production troubles, with Ron Howard replacing directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller midway through shooting. The budget soared past $250 million.

"Solo" also had stiff competition. In its second week, "Deadpool 2" grossed $42.7 million.

