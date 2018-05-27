Oklahoma restaurant shooting victim in good condition - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma restaurant shooting victim in good condition

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City hospital says a 12-year-old girl is recovering after being shot at a local restaurant where the gunman was later shot dead by armed bystanders.

A spokeswoman for Oklahoma Children's Hospital said Saturday that the 12-year-old girl remained hospitalized in good condition.

Her grandfather says she underwent surgery after being shot in the stomach during Thursday's attack at Louie's On The Lake.

The girl's mother and a 14-year-old family friend were also shot. The mother was treated after being grazed by bullets.

Hospital spokeswoman Briana Jones says she didn't have information Saturday on the 14-year-old girl. Police have said she was shot in the arm or wrist.

Police have said the shooting appears to be random and they're looking into the mental health of the suspected gunman, 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.