Authorities: Flash flood surges through Maryland community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Authorities: Flash flood surges through Maryland community

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:46:10 GMT
    (Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:46:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:46:03 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>
    Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>
    •   

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - Flash floods struck a Maryland city on Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation two years earlier, prompting emergency rescues as raging waters engulfed cars and rose above the first floor of some buildings, authorities said.

News outlets showed local photos and video of the turbulent floodwaters cascading down Main Street in Ellicott City, some 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore. The community set along the west bank of Maryland's Patapsco River, was stricken by deadly flash flooding in July 2016.

Authorities said they had no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries. But information was still preliminary and even Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who declared a state of emergency for the flooded community, was headed there late Sunday for a firsthand look.

Footage of Sunday's flash flooding showed water surging around cars and pickup trucks and coursing over the top of their wheels. The Howard County Fire & EMS agency tweeted that water was above the first floor of some buildings.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than the 2016 flooding that killed two people and destroyed local businesses.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for the area through Sundya evening, calling it an "extremely dangerous situation" and urging motorists not to attempt to navigate flooded roads.

The Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted that multiple rescues were carried out, and rescue swimmers were called in to help. The department also said swift water units from as far away as Northern Virginia were coming to help.

"If you are trapped, we are coming," tweeted.

Officials opened a shelter at a community center in Ellicott City.

There were no reports of fatalities, said Howard County spokeswoman Karen Spicer.

Meanwhile, some roads were also flooded in neighboring Baltimore County. A spokeswoman in Baltimore County said the fire department has received dozens of calls about cars stuck in high water and flooded basements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.