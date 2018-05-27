Authorities: Flash flood surges through Maryland community

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi have launched emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto The slow-moving system is expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). Gulfport, Miss., residents shovel sand into bags at a Harrison County Road Department sand bagging location, while preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday, May 26, 2018. ...

One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

Heavy flooding and water rescues have been reported in Maryland as heavy rain soaked much of the state.

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized.

Vacant for decades and synonymous with urban blight, Detroit's old train station may get new life, locals hope, with Ford Motor Co.

(Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...

Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life

The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.

(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.

(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...

More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.

(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - Flash floods struck a Maryland city on Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation two years earlier, prompting emergency rescues as raging waters engulfed cars and rose above the first floor of some buildings, authorities said.

News outlets showed local photos and video of the turbulent floodwaters cascading down Main Street in Ellicott City, some 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore. The community set along the west bank of Maryland's Patapsco River, was stricken by deadly flash flooding in July 2016.

Authorities said they had no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries. But information was still preliminary and even Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who declared a state of emergency for the flooded community, was headed there late Sunday for a firsthand look.

Footage of Sunday's flash flooding showed water surging around cars and pickup trucks and coursing over the top of their wheels. The Howard County Fire & EMS agency tweeted that water was above the first floor of some buildings.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than the 2016 flooding that killed two people and destroyed local businesses.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for the area through Sundya evening, calling it an "extremely dangerous situation" and urging motorists not to attempt to navigate flooded roads.

The Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted that multiple rescues were carried out, and rescue swimmers were called in to help. The department also said swift water units from as far away as Northern Virginia were coming to help.

"If you are trapped, we are coming," tweeted.

Officials opened a shelter at a community center in Ellicott City.

There were no reports of fatalities, said Howard County spokeswoman Karen Spicer.

Meanwhile, some roads were also flooded in neighboring Baltimore County. A spokeswoman in Baltimore County said the fire department has received dozens of calls about cars stuck in high water and flooded basements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.