Wild Heart Ranch In Need After Influx Of Animal Rescues

With more people outside this holiday weekend, several have noticed creatures that are injured or alone.

Baby animals continue to pour into the Wild Heart Ranch in Rogers County where volunteers need help paying for food and other bills.

Right now Wild Heart Ranch is caring for about 100 baby birds. About half of them came in just last week and they are not stopping either.

A family drove almost an hour from Welch today to bring in a blue jay they found on the ground.

"Our UPS man knows how to feed the birds because if you walk in this clinic, it's like 'Feed the birds!' You know it's just constant nonstop," said Annette King, Director of the Wild Heart Ranch. "We got hit hard and fast this year, which is unusual."

Volunteers are also seeing an early spike in baby raccoons and opossums. They're taking care of about 500 baby animals. Some of the cottontail bunnies have already been here for a few weeks and they're ready to be released today. Some animals will need more time.

“We just rescued a baby fawn that was about to drown fell off the bluff,” said King.

05/25/18 Related Story: Grand Lake Fawn Rescue Caught On Video

The cost of food, air conditioning, and about 50 loads of laundry a day is adding up but King has faith the community will help out.

"I'll do whatever it takes. Nobody wild is gonna be turned away. I don't care if we do 1000 animals."

If you would like to help in any way click here to donate.