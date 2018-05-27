Two Injured Following Single-Vehicle Accident At Lake Hefner - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Injured Following Single-Vehicle Accident At Lake Hefner

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Authorities say two victims have been taken to the hospital after being hit by their own vehicle Sunday.

Fire officials confirmed two people were involved in a single-vehicle accident near a boat ramp at Lake Hefner.  

A man and his granddaughter were attempting to back their boat into the water, when police say something happened that caused the truck to roll back and over them.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

