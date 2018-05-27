Rescuers seeking 1 man still missing in Maryland flooding

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...

One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to ...

A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.

(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...

Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.

(Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters stops by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Roaring flash floods struck the Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation...

The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

The U.S. government's only underground nuclear waste repository was evacuated after a drum of waste was found to be misaligned inside its packaging.

The helmet that John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is up for auction.

(John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - One man remained missing after flash flooding tore down historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland, and left a community heartbroken at seeing severe damage less than two years after another devastating flood.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Monday morning that his priorities are finding the missing man and assessing the condition of buildings that house shops, restaurants and families.

"We're certainly making every effort to locate that individual," he said.

Howard County police identified him Monday as 39-year-old Eddison Hermond of Severn.

Hermond was reported missing to police about 12:30 a.m. Monday, but has not been seen since about 5:20 p.m. at the height of the flooding, when raging, brown waters ripped through the town.

The area remained blocked off Monday, even to residents and business owners, as Kittleman surveyed the debris.

"If you look at the devastation and the damage, I would certainly say it's worse than 2016," he said. "We've had areas that were not even damaged at all two years ago terribly damaged this time."

At a news conference Sunday night, Kittleman and Gov. Larry Hogan vowed to help people rebuild their lives again.

"We will be there for them as we were in 2016," Kittleman said.

Hogan promised "every bit of assistance we possibly can."

"They say this is a once every 1,000-year flood and we've had two of them in two years," Hogan said.

Sunday's flooding swept away parked cars in the city, which sits along the west bank of the Patapsco River, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore.

Jessica Ur, a server at Pure Wine Cafe on the city's Main Street, told The Baltimore Sun that she watched as gushing waters swept three or four parked cars down the street.

"It's significantly higher than it was before," she told the newspaper, comparing the floodwaters to those of 2016.

Mike Muccilli, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, said Sunday it was too early to make comparisons between the two floods. But he said both were devastating. In the July 2016 storm, Ellicott City received 6.6 inches (17 centimeters) of rain over a two- to three-hour period. On Sunday, the community received nearly 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) of rain over a six-hour period, but most of it fell during an intense, three-hour period, Muccilli said.

"In a normal heavy rain event, you wouldn't see this amount of flooding, where you see cars floating down the road," Muccilli said. "This was a true flash flood."

Some people reported hearing a blaring alarm during the flooding. Others said they gathered in the second story of a building and anxiously watched the seething waters. One sight during the flood: a handmade, white flag hung from an upper story of a Main Street building bearing the letters SOS.

"If you are trapped, we are coming," the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted at one point.

Ellicott City has been rebuilding since the 2016 flooding damaged and destroyed businesses. Local officials recently said 96 percent of the businesses were back in operation and more than 20 new businesses had again opened in the Main Street area. Just two weeks ago, Hogan announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had awarded the state and county more than $1 million to pay for projects aimed at reducing the flood risk in areas around Main Street.

Some are already asking whether enough was done after the last flood to prevent a similar catastrophe. Hogan said temporary improvements were in place and more things were in the works to reduce the community's vulnerabilities. But he said big changes take time, and no one expected such a huge flood so soon after 2016.

