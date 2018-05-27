Alberto after landfall: Threat of heavy rains, flooding

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

The hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush has caused him to miss his tradition of attending the local Memorial Day parade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th...

R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...

Northern California authorities have arrested two flight school employees on suspicion of kidnapping a student pilot and trying to send him back to his native China.

(Redding Police Department via AP). This undated combo of booking photos provided by the Redding Police Department shows Jonathan McConkey, left, general manager at IASCO Flight Training in Redding, Calif., and Kelsi Hoser, an assistant at IASCO Flight...

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to ...

A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.

(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...

Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.

(Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters stops by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Roaring flash floods struck the Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation...

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.

Republican Rep. Thomas Garrett will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). Tommy Whitlock, left, places a filled sand bag onto his trailer at a Harrison County Road Department sand bag location, as his friend Joseph Buckner adjusts the load while preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto to make its...

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest.

(Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Hannibal and Emily Baldwin pose for a wedding photo under an umbrella outside the Casa Marina Resort in Key West, Fla. The Tampa...

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). Elijah Lenning, 7, fishes Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Pascagoula, Miss. Lenning and his family missed fishing on Saturday because of the weather advisories regarding the approach of Subtropical Storm Alberto. With the storm tu...

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to ...

By JENNIFER KAY

Associated Press

Subtropical Storm Alberto rumbled inland Monday after its Memorial Day strike on the Gulf Coast, driving holiday beachgoers away amid heavy rains that raised a dangerous flood threat around the South.

Forecasters warned that heavy downpours from the vast storm system are increasing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across north Florida, much of Alabama and large areas of Georgia - and elsewhere around the Southeast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Alberto was centered about 7 p.m. Monday near the community of DeFuniak Springs in the Florida Panhandle after its Monday afternoon landfall nearby. With maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), Alberto was crawling north at 10 mph (17 kph) as it began taking aim at the Southeast.

Authorities did not immediately attribute any deaths or injuries directly to Alberto. But in North Carolina, a television news anchor and a photojournalist were killed Monday when a tree that had been uprooted from rain-soaked ground toppled on a TV vehicle as the two reported on severe weather on the fringes of the huge system, hundreds of miles (kilometers) from Alberto's center.

More rain is on the way. Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could soak the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on. Isolated deluges of 12 inches (30 centimeters) also are possible.

Forecasters said Alberto could then become a subtropical depression during the night before spreading rains Tuesday over the Tennessee Valley and later in the week around the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region.

Meanwhile, potentially life-threatening rough surf and rip currents continued on the northern Gulf Coast after Alberto rolled up big waves and tides along the coast. Lifeguards posted red flags along the white sands of Pensacola Beach, where swimming and wading were banned as Alberto disrupted long holiday weekend plans for millions.

The storm forced some Memorial Day tributes to be cancelled across Florida's Panhandle. Safety was the priority, but the decision was still a "heartbreaker," said Tom Rice, a 29-year-old Army veteran who leads the organizations that had planned a ceremony Monday at Beal Memorial Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach.

Some stragglers still made their way through the rain to pay tribute at the cemetery's Veterans Tribute Tower, however. Rice said American flags had been placed Saturday on the graves of all 1,700 veterans buried in the cemetery.

"We got the flags out," Rice told the Northwest Florida Daily News as wind whipped a massive U.S. flag flying at half-staff. "That's what's important."

Along the Florida Panhandle, tourists vowed Alberto wouldn't dampen their vacations.

Jason Powell sought to keep his children entertained with movies and TV until Alberto blows past his pristine Florida vacation spot.

"So far we've seen a lot of wind and the ocean is really high, covering up the entire beach," Powell said.

Janet Rhumes said her group of friends from Kansas had been planning their Memorial Day weekend on Navarre Beach since October. They stocked up on groceries and settled in for card games. "We've never seen one before and we're here celebrating a friend's 20th birthday," Rhumes told the Daily News. "So how often can you say you rode a storm out?"

Elsewhere, Florida's Division of Emergency Management said, about 2,600 customers were without power for a time in northwestern Florida on Monday.

As Alberto's center heads inland it is being deprived of the warm waters that fuel tropical weather systems, causing it to weaken, forecasters said. In coming hours it was expected to become a subtropical depression.

A subtropical storm has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. And some of its rain bands spread hundreds of miles (kilometers) away from the core of the storm.

Elsewhere, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said, a large tree toppled on a news television vehicle Monday near Tryon, North Carolina. WYFF-TV of Greenville, South Carolina, said a news anchor, Mike McCormick, and photojournalist, Aaron Smeltzer, with that station were both killed.

McCormick and Smeltzer had just interviewed Tryon Fire Chief Geoffrey Tennant as they covered storms in North Carolina.

"Ten minutes later we get the call and it was them," Tennant said at a news conference, his voice cracking.

Tennant did not directly blame the up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain that fell Monday from the fringes of Alberto for the deaths. He said the roots of a large tree that toppled on the vehicle came loose from ground saturated by a week's worth of earlier rain.

The men died instantly, their TV vehicle's engine still running, Tennant said.

____

Kay reported from Miami Beach, Florida. Associated Press writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta and Jeffrey S. Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.