Silver Alert Issued For Del City Woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Maria Young from Del City.

Officials said Young was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1900 block of Elm Drive in Del City.

According to report, Young has a brain condition that causes her to get disoriented, lost and confused, and she does not have her medication on her.

Young drives a 2005 white Dodge with Oklahoma license plate HAJ322.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact authorities.