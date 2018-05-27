Silver Alert Issued For Del City Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Silver Alert Issued For Del City Woman

Posted: Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Maria Young from Del City. 

Officials said Young was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1900 block of Elm Drive in Del City. 

According to report, Young has a brain condition that causes her to get disoriented, lost and confused, and she does not have her medication on her. 

Young drives a 2005 white Dodge with Oklahoma license plate HAJ322. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact authorities. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • OSBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Ponca City

    OSBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Ponca City

    The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation says a Ponca City officer was involved in a shooting Sunday evening. 

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation says a Ponca City officer was involved in a shooting Sunday evening. 

    More >>

  • Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center In Oklahoma

    Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center In Oklahoma

    Amazon.com photoAmazon.com photo
    Amazon.com photoAmazon.com photo
    Amazon says it plans to open a new center here in Oklahoma. The world's largest online retailer is opening its first fulfillment center in Oklahoma City. The center is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs by the end of 2019. Employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, household items, and toys. "Portion of the jobs meet our requirement for quality jobs that's why we are incentivizing its because we want them in our city," said Brent ...More >>
    Amazon says it plans to open a new center here in Oklahoma. The world's largest online retailer is opening its first fulfillment center in Oklahoma City. The center is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs by the end of 2019. Employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, household items, and toys. "Portion of the jobs meet our requirement for quality jobs that's why we are incentivizing its because we want them in our city," said Brent ...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.