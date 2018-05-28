OHP: Okay Man Injured When 2 Waverunners Collide On Fort Gibson Lake

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an Okay man was flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital following a collision involving two Yamaha Waverunners on Fort Gibson Lake Sunday evening.

Troopers say 52-year-old Jeffrey Hudson, who suffered some leg injuries, when they say he attempted to turn in front of another watercraft causing that craft to to hit Hudson's Waverunner.

The OHP report says the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. near Sequoyah Bay State Park. In that report, the OHP says the operator of the other Waverunner, 56-year-old Jeffry Crocker of Muskogee was not injured.

The OHP states both men were wearing personal floatation devices at the time and the cause of the crash was unsafe speed.