Man Hospitalized After Frontier Flight Bound For Tulsa Diverted - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Hospitalized After Frontier Flight Bound For Tulsa Diverted To Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
KPHO photo KPHO photo
PHOENIX, Arizona -

A Frontier Airlines flight heading to Tulsa early Sunday was diverted to Phoenix due to an unknown odor inside the cabin, sending one passenger to the hospital.

Flight 1764 took off from San Diego at 6:50 a.m., but it was diverted about an hour later.

According to KPHO, the CBS affiliate in Phoenix, firefighters say the pilot taxied to the gate where passengers were able to get off the plane.  At the gate, crews evaluated 17 people and a 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital, according to Captain Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.  

Passengers described the odor as something "that came through the plane and was then gone," Van Hook said.

The flight was scheduled to land in Tulsa at 9:50 a.m.

The airline issued the following statement concerning Flight 1764:

Frontier Airlines flight 1764 from San Diego to Tulsa landed in Phoenix this morning after an odor was detected by a member of our crew. Safety is the priority at Frontier and the decision to land in Phoenix was made out of an abundance of caution. As is standard procedure, anyone requesting a medical evaluation receives one. Arrangements are being made to allow passengers to continue to their destinations.

Sunday's incident follows a similar situation on Sunday, May 20th involving a Frontier flight from Tulsa to San Diego.

5/21/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Frontier Flight To San Diego Forced To Land In Albuquerque

The airline is investigating.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.