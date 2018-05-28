Man Hospitalized After Frontier Flight Bound For Tulsa Diverted To Phoenix

A Frontier Airlines flight heading to Tulsa early Sunday was diverted to Phoenix due to an unknown odor inside the cabin, sending one passenger to the hospital.

Flight 1764 took off from San Diego at 6:50 a.m., but it was diverted about an hour later.

According to KPHO, the CBS affiliate in Phoenix, firefighters say the pilot taxied to the gate where passengers were able to get off the plane. At the gate, crews evaluated 17 people and a 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital, according to Captain Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Passengers described the odor as something "that came through the plane and was then gone," Van Hook said.

The flight was scheduled to land in Tulsa at 9:50 a.m.

The airline issued the following statement concerning Flight 1764:

Frontier Airlines flight 1764 from San Diego to Tulsa landed in Phoenix this morning after an odor was detected by a member of our crew. Safety is the priority at Frontier and the decision to land in Phoenix was made out of an abundance of caution. As is standard procedure, anyone requesting a medical evaluation receives one. Arrangements are being made to allow passengers to continue to their destinations.

Sunday's incident follows a similar situation on Sunday, May 20th involving a Frontier flight from Tulsa to San Diego.

The airline is investigating.