Deadline To Register For Oklahoma's June Primary Election Is June 1st

The last day to register to vote in June's primary election is Friday, June 1st.

Information about registering to vote can be found on the state's Election Board website.

Along with political races, there is one state question on the June 26th ballot. State Question 788 would legalize the use, sale and growth of medical marijuana.

Information about the question can be found on the state Election Board website.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, June 26th.