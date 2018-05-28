Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier Replica Set Up At BA Cemetery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier Replica Set Up At BA Cemetery

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Across America, we pause on Memorial Day to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. One event is going on throughout the day at Broken Arrow's Floral Haven Cemetery.

A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is set up at the cemetery located at 6500 South 129th East Avenue. With the help of the Civil Air Patrol, cadets will hold the changing of the guard ceremony every 30 minutes. 

The cemetery will also participate in a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Then at 5 p.m., the Scouts of America will host a retiring of the colors ceremony.

Memorial Day activities are planned across the state including the U.S.S. Batfish and War Memorial Park in Muskogee and Fort Gibson National Ceremony. Follow this link for more ideas for the holiday

