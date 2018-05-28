Tulsa Party Ends With Stabbing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Party Ends With Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing report at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of East 49th Street. That is just north of Interstate 44 and west of South Lewis Avenue.

Officers at the scene said there was a party that lasted all night at one of the apartments. When one of the people attending the party started to leave Monday morning, another person tried to stop them. That person ended up getting stabbed in the leg.

He told police the suspect stole his Buick LeSabre. The victim was not badly hurt and is expected to be find, officers said.

EMSA medics took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.