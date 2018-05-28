Tulsa Party Ends With Stabbing

Tulsa Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing report at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of East 49th Street. That is just north of Interstate 44 and west of South Lewis Avenue.

Officers at the scene said there was a party that lasted all night at one of the apartments. When one of the people attending the party started to leave Monday morning, another person tried to stop them. That person ended up getting stabbed in the leg.

He told police the suspect stole his Buick LeSabre. The victim was not badly hurt and is expected to be find, officers said.

EMSA medics took the victim to the hospital for treatment.