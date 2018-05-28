John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.

One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

1st named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, gains strength as it nears northern Gulf Coast.

A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.

Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.

The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

The U.S. government's only underground nuclear waste repository was evacuated after a drum of waste was found to be misaligned inside its packaging.

The helmet that John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is up for auction.

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

(John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold.

The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight on July 16, 1957. He sped in his Vought F8U Crusader from near Los Angeles to Brooklyn in a record-setting 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.

Glenn dubbed the mission "Project Bullet," because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The fame the young airman from Ohio gained from the record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA's Mercury program.

The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions Thursday. It's gold with "J.H. Glenn" penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000.

Glenn died in 2016.

