John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction
Posted:
Updated:
(John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...
Monday, May 28 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:09:12 GMT
(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
Monday, May 28 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:09:07 GMT
(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...
Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.More >>
Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.More >>
Monday, May 28 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:08:51 GMT
(John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...
The helmet that John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is up for auction.More >>
The helmet that John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is up for auction.More >>
Monday, May 28 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:07:24 GMT
(Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters stops by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Roaring flash floods struck the Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation...
Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.More >>
Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.More >>
Monday, May 28 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:07:08 GMT
(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>
A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>
Monday, May 28 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:06:56 GMT
(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to ...
1st named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, gains strength as it nears northern Gulf Coast.More >>
1st named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, gains strength as it nears northern Gulf Coast.More >>
Monday, May 28 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:06:49 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
Monday, May 28 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:05:50 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...
R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like...More >>
R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.More >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold.
The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight on July 16, 1957. He sped in his Vought F8U Crusader from near Los Angeles to Brooklyn in a record-setting 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.
Glenn dubbed the mission "Project Bullet," because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The fame the young airman from Ohio gained from the record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA's Mercury program.
The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions Thursday. It's gold with "J.H. Glenn" penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000.
Glenn died in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.