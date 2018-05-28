John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction

Posted: Updated:
(John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj... (John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:09:12 GMT
    (Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>

  • Volcanic ash swamps Hawaii school, turning tennis court gray

    Volcanic ash swamps Hawaii school, turning tennis court gray

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:09:07 GMT
    (George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...
    Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.More >>
    Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.More >>

  • John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction

    John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-28 15:08:51 GMT
    (John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...(John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...
    The helmet that John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is up for auction.More >>
    The helmet that John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is up for auction.More >>
    •   

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold.

The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight on July 16, 1957. He sped in his Vought F8U Crusader from near Los Angeles to Brooklyn in a record-setting 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.

Glenn dubbed the mission "Project Bullet," because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The fame the young airman from Ohio gained from the record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA's Mercury program.

The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions Thursday. It's gold with "J.H. Glenn" penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000.

Glenn died in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.