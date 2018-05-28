Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy'

Monday, May 28 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:35:43 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...
(Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...
(Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters stops by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Roaring flash floods struck the Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation...
(John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University via AP). This undated image provided by the John Glenn Archives, The Ohio State University shows John Glenn. A U.S. Navy helmet worn by John Glenn during the first supersonic transcontinental flight, Proj...
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - One of two armed bystanders who fatally shot a gunman who opened fire at an Oklahoma City restaurant says he's "just an average guy."
Bryan Whittle told The Oklahoman newspaper that he and his wife were driving by Louie's On The Lake when they saw a commotion Thursday evening. He says that when they pulled into the parking lot of the restaurant, witnesses pointed out the shooter.
Whittle is a master sergeant in the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He says he got his .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and moved toward where everyone was pointing. He says he crouched behind parked cars for cover.
Whittle says he isn't a hero. He says: "I'm just an average guy who had the right tool to help at the right time."
Whittle wasn't aware that another armed civilian was helping until the suspect fell to the ground.
