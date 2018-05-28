Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy'

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - One of two armed bystanders who fatally shot a gunman who opened fire at an Oklahoma City restaurant says he's "just an average guy."

Bryan Whittle told The Oklahoman newspaper that he and his wife were driving by Louie's On The Lake when they saw a commotion Thursday evening. He says that when they pulled into the parking lot of the restaurant, witnesses pointed out the shooter.

Whittle is a master sergeant in the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He says he got his .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and moved toward where everyone was pointing. He says he crouched behind parked cars for cover.

Whittle says he isn't a hero. He says: "I'm just an average guy who had the right tool to help at the right time."

Whittle wasn't aware that another armed civilian was helping until the suspect fell to the ground.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

