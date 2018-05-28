Off-Road Vehicle Crash Kills Two Oklahoma Men

Two men who are dead after their off-road vehicle crashed head on into a pickup Sunday afternoon in Ellis County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on EW75 County Road and NS194 County Road, about 15 miles south of Harmon.

Dalton Keith Wilson was westbound on a two-lane, dirt road when the two vehicles crashed on a curve, a collision report states. OHP said Wilson and his passenger, 23-year-old Tyler McCade West of Leedey, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 78-year-old Jessie Brown of Arnett, wasn't hurt.

The investigating trooper said Wilson, a 35-year-old Weatherford man, smelled of alcohol. Neither man on the Polaris was buckled in, the report states.