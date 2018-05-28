2018 Patriot Cup Invitational Benefiting 'Folds Of Honor'

It’s become one of the signature events in Green Country over the past decade – the Patriot Cup Invitational, benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.

Professional golfers, celebrities, and athletes participated in the Memorial Day event.

Major Dan Rooney is the founder of Folds of Honor and he likes to call it a celebration of freedom, God, and country.

There’s an emphasis, of course, on those who made the ultimate sacrifice. A moving ceremony before the start of the golf, with a roll call of just some of those who lost their lives serving our country.

Gary Woodland, who won the PGA tour stop in Phoenix this year, was also recognized for his support of Folds of Honor.

“It’s hard to see a bunch of tour pros start crying on a beautiful morning like this, and this is what this does,” said Woodland. “It really gets us down to our deepest level, the people that sacrificed, the men and women who sacrificed for us. It means a lot to us to just come out here and be able to support them.”

University of Oklahoma men’s basketball head coach Lon Kruger was there as well.

“Well, it’s an honor to be here every year,” Kruger said. “The cause, I don’t think there’s a better one in terms of supporting families of those who’ve given their lives and been injured in battle. So, an honor to be here for sure.”

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon, Texans quarterback Brandon Weeden, and former PGA championship and British Open winner John Daly were also on hand for this year’s event.

"It's amazing what they do for these families...they have to change everything about their lives and we can come in there and grant scholarships to these kids and give them a future," said Daly. "It's pretty cool and it's dear to my heart. I love what Major Dan says, 'it's about God, family, and our military,' and you just can't beat what they're doing and I'm just proud to be a wing man and be a part of it."

"Hearing the stories, talking to the people that have served in the military, and you put the faces with names and come back every year and meet these same people," stated Weeden. "There's so many people who have sacrificed a lot and, to come out here and play golf for a day and have fun, it's a no-brainer."