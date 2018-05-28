GRDA Police Make Rounds To Keep Lake-Goers Safe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

KETCHUM, Oklahoma -

The Grand River Dam Authority police say it's been a successful holiday weekend out at Grand Lake.

So far, they've only made one arrest and one boat flipped over in the water.

GRDA Officer Alan Davis made his last rounds with boaters before the holiday weekend ended Monday.

One interaction regarding improper life jackets, like so many, ended with smiles, some new t-shirts, and a lesson in safety.

"A lot of people don't realize that life jackets like that just aren't safe for high impacts should she get thrown off the tube so just education," Alan said. 

Safety is the first priority for GRDA police.

They say a day at the lake can turn to tragedy in seconds.

Like back in 2013 when a boater driving under the influence crashed into a houseboat, killing two college students on board.

"We had zero fatalities last year on our waters and we want to continue that, hopefully this year we'll be able to continue that goal," Alan said. 

Right now, the GRDA does not have a number on how many people were on Grand Lake this weekend. 

