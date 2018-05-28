Tulsa First Responders Participate In The Murph Challenge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa First Responders Participate In The Murph Challenge

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa fire, law enforcement, paramedics, and National Guard members joined thousands of others across the country for the Memorial Day Murph Challenge, which one coach refers to as the 'hour of power.'

The challenge is named for Nave SEAL Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

It includes a one-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, then another mile run – all while wearing a 20-pound vest.

“Here at Fit First Responders, what we do behind closed door, it’s just practice.  It’s preparation time,” said Coach JC, the owner and founder of Dynamic Sports Development.  “If they can get through what we put them through here during a training session, physically and mentally, then they can endure anything that the streets will put them through on a daily basis.”

First responders completed Monday’s challenge at Dynamic Sports Development, which partners with the non-profit Fit First Responders.

After launching 4 years ago, Fit First Responders now trains members of 65 agencies across Tulsa.

