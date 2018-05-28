Ponca City Chase Suspect Has Long Criminal History, Police Say

A suspect who led Ponca City police on a chase that ended with gunfire Sunday had a long a violent criminal history, police say.

Investigators said the man pulled a gun on officers but the driver wasn't the one who was shot.

Ponca City Police said the suspect lost control of his car, driving up on to a lawn, and hitting a fence. That's when police say he pulled out a gun so they opened fire on him.

Mary Alvarado was right across the street from her grandmother’s house when she heard the crash. Her grandmother and two-year-old cousin were inside the home at the time.

"And next thing you know we hear five or six gunshots going off and we coming running outside and there's just cops everywhere and we see a white truck crashed like over there at my grandma’s house," Alvarado said.

Police said they were chasing 40-year old Larry Durbin when Durbin crashed into a fence, got out of his truck, and began shooting at them.

Police returned fire, hitting one of Durbin’s passengers. That person was taken to the hospital.

"That's what worries me. My kids seeing that kind of stuff. They're five and eight and I'm like no, I don't want them to see that," Alvarado said.

Durbin has a long arrest record that spans 20-years. It includes arrests for meth possession, a couple of domestic assault charges, violating a victim’s protection order, and several burglary charges.

Alvarado said she chose to live in Ponca City in part to stay away from the crime of a bigger city.

"You think Ponca City is going to be safe but then stuff like this kinda happens so it makes you kinda think like what's going to happen next," Alvarado said.