Memorial Day Weekend May Be Busiest All Year, Skiatook Lake Marina Owner Says

SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

Lakes in our area have waited all winter for this very weekend, preparing for many boaters to hit the water for the first time this year.

General Manager of Cross Timbers Marina, Hank Spencer, said lake levels are perfect for opening weekend of lake season. In fact, he said this could be the busiest weekend they have all year.

"Memorial Day will rank right up there with July 4th," he said.

Spencer said that's thanks to perfect weather, which, he said has a huge impact on how busy Skiatook Lake is on opening weekend.

"Last year we were experiencing floods, so it's giving our customers ease of access to get onto the docks this year," Spencer said. "It has been busier than expected, than we've seen in the past."

Spencer said they work for months preparing for Memorial Day weekend.

"It's a long winter. It's almost always busier in the winter it seems like, getting ready for the season," he said. "We have to be prepared because our busiest weekend is our first weekend."

Spencer said the marina is always growing.

"With our 512-slip marina, we have spots for the person that owns their boat, boat rentals, cottage rentals," he said.

But they've worked hard to keep things on pace to give lake-goers a perfect season opener.

"That's the big thing, is just getting our customer's boats ready because they expect it to be a flawless weekend," he said.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
