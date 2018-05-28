Broken Arrow, D.C. Share Unique Ceremony On Memorial Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow, D.C. Share Unique Ceremony On Memorial Day

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Many people around Green Country have been coming together to honor the fallen at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow this Memorial Day. 

They also have a traditional ceremony that you can only see one of two places in the world. 

Various activities took place Monday, but one of the most notable ways they observed the holiday was with the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica. 

Broken Arrow is one of two places in the country that you can observe this solemn ceremony.

Members of the Starbase Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol got special training from the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery and then reenacted the changing of the guard every half hour. 

And many veterans who have seen the ceremony in Broken Arrow and in D.C. said it brings back a lot of memories no matter where you see it.

"It's very emotional at times. I’ve just got a lot of sentiment and things for my fallen soldiers. It's just touching," said Claremore Navy Veteran Jack Heindale.  

"We're honored to have them and it's just an amazing way for people who may never make it to Washington D.C. to get to experience such a memorable thing," said Floral Haven General Manager Walter Still.  

Floral Haven does take flags throughout the year from families who would like to donate flags. 

They said you don't have to have a family member laid to rest to have your flag flown there. For more information, click here.  

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.