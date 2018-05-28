Broken Arrow, D.C. Share Unique Ceremony On Memorial Day

Many people around Green Country have been coming together to honor the fallen at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow this Memorial Day.

They also have a traditional ceremony that you can only see one of two places in the world.

Various activities took place Monday, but one of the most notable ways they observed the holiday was with the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica.

Broken Arrow is one of two places in the country that you can observe this solemn ceremony.

Members of the Starbase Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol got special training from the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery and then reenacted the changing of the guard every half hour.

And many veterans who have seen the ceremony in Broken Arrow and in D.C. said it brings back a lot of memories no matter where you see it.

"It's very emotional at times. I’ve just got a lot of sentiment and things for my fallen soldiers. It's just touching," said Claremore Navy Veteran Jack Heindale.

"We're honored to have them and it's just an amazing way for people who may never make it to Washington D.C. to get to experience such a memorable thing," said Floral Haven General Manager Walter Still.

Floral Haven does take flags throughout the year from families who would like to donate flags.

They said you don't have to have a family member laid to rest to have your flag flown there.