California flight school employees accused of kidnapping

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

The hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush has caused him to miss his tradition of attending the local Memorial Day parade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston.

R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco.

Northern California authorities have arrested two flight school employees on suspicion of kidnapping a student pilot and trying to send him back to his native China.

(Redding Police Department via AP). This undated combo of booking photos provided by the Redding Police Department shows Jonathan McConkey, left, general manager at IASCO Flight Training in Redding, Calif., and Kelsi Hoser, an assistant at IASCO Flight Training.

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest.

A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.

(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill.

Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.

(Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters stops by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything.

A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.

Republican Rep. Thomas Garrett will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Two employees of a Northern California flight school were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a student pilot and trying to send him back to his native China, authorities said.

Jonathan McConkey, general manager at IASCO Flight Training, and his assistant, Kelsi Hoser, were taken into custody May 25 at the municipal airport in Redding, police said.

Tianshu Shi, a trainee in the United States on a student visa, sustained minor injuries during the alleged kidnapping, investigators said.

McConkey and Hoser showed up at Shi's apartment the evening of May 24 and told him he was going to be "shipped back" to China the following morning, said Redding Police Corporal Rob Peterson.

Shi had enrolled in the program through an organization that contracts with the school to train Chinese nationals, Peterson told the Los Angeles Times . The Civil Aviation Authority of China sends up to 180 students to the program, according to the school's website.

The next day the pair returned to Shi's apartment and told him to pack his bags.

Shi told the Record Searchlight he didn't sleep all night and when they returned, he recorded the confrontation. The profanity-filled audio clip was obtained by the newspaper.

"I've got your (expletive) passport. You're leaving now," a male voice says in the recording. He later adds, "The United States government needs you out of this country right now, you understand?"

"You are here illegal, you know that," a female voice says later. "If you don't go with us, you go to jail."

It wasn't known Monday if McConkey or Hoser had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

During the conversation, Peterson said, McConkey shoved Shi into a countertop, knocking him to the floor. Fearing for his safety, Shi got in their car, authorities said.

At some point, Shi managed to contact his brother in Shanghai and told him what was going on. When the brother didn't hear back from Shi a short time later, he spoke to another flight school student who said Shi had been assaulted and kidnapped. Shi's brother then called Redding police.

Officers found Shi, McConkey and Hoser at Redding Municipal Airport, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from his apartment. Hoser told police they were sending Shi back to China because his English wasn't strong enough to safely communicate with the air traffic control tower, Peterson said.

They also told police they cut him from the program in April, but Shi said he was still in the program in May, Peterson said, calling the incident bizarre and confusing.

McConkey and Hoser could face charges including conspiracy and kidnapping, police said. Both were released from custody after posting bail, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

Shi told the Record Searchlight he has been in the country for about seven months on a one-year visa for students who enroll in vocational programs. He told the newspaper his university paid about $70,000 for him to train at the Redding flight school. For the past two months, he said he has been "grounded," unable to fly or train.

"I can't speak English well in life, but I can speak English well with air traffic control," he told the newspaper.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.