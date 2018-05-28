Tulsa Man Says Car Stolen By Date He Met Online

A Tulsa man has a warning for people who decide to date online after, he says, the man he went out on a date with ended the night by stealing his car.

Chris Redeau says he never expected this to happen and he wants others to be on the lookout.

“I didn’t do anything to deserve this. I have nothing but respect for everybody,” he said.

Redeau still can’t believe his car is gone.

His car is described as a brown 2000 Mercury Sable with Oklahoma license plate HZL-294.

On May 17th, he says he was at his apartment with a man he met on a dating app.

“Dating on apps is cool, if you do your research,” stated Redeau.

When they said their goodbyes at the end of the night, Redeau says the man left, but not before taking off with his keys.

“He was getting ready to go. I said ‘bye,’” Redeau says. “We said our goodbyes when he left. When he left, he left in my car.”

He says on May 20th, surveillance video caught the man taking off again at the Dollar General in the Berryhill area.

“He was trying to use my checks to buy groceries at the dollar store,” he said.

There are also things in his car that he says mean a lot to him.

“My car has got some mementos from my college graduation that took me 13 years to achieve. My diploma and a couple of medals,” said Redeau.

For Redeau, it’s not just about the car, but about doing the right thing and, hopefully, preventing others from dealing with the same frustrations.

He says, “I’ve had other people try to help me out, but, you know, it’s still a struggle and I really need him to bring me my car back.”

If you know anything about this crime, call Tulsa Police.