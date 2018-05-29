Flooded residents in Maryland wonder about rebuilding

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

North Carolina Highway Patrol: Tree topples on SUV of two TV journalists covering several weather, killing both instantly.

North Carolina Highway Patrol: Tree topples on SUV of two TV journalists covering several weather, killing both instantly.

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

Police say a man who expressed thoughts about suicide and was briefly hospitalized has returned to a Tennessee home and fatally shot his wife, her father and her stepmother before killing himself.

Police say a man who expressed thoughts about suicide and was briefly hospitalized has returned to a Tennessee home and fatally shot his wife, her father and her stepmother before killing himself.

Nearly two years after a trip to meet the woman he loved turned into an imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail, an exhausted but grateful Utah man arrived home with his wife Monday.

Nearly two years after a trip to meet the woman he loved turned into an imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail, an exhausted but grateful Utah man arrived home with his wife Monday.

(AP Photo/Kim Raff). Josh Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City on Monday, May 28, 2018, as he was freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years. He retu...

(AP Photo/Kim Raff). Josh Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City on Monday, May 28, 2018, as he was freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years. He retu...

A fire department diver responding to a report of a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

A fire department diver responding to a report of a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is urging engagement with Venezuela's socialist government after he traveled to the South American nation to bring home Utah man jailed for two years without a trial.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is urging engagement with Venezuela's socialist government after he traveled to the South American nation to bring home Utah man jailed for two years without a...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump, left, sits with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, as they meet with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, ...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump, left, sits with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, as they meet with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, ...

(Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...

(Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.

Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.

(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...

(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

(AP Photo/David McFadden). Destroyed chunks of roadway rest after being washed into a riverbed just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had...

(AP Photo/David McFadden). A car that was swept into the riverbank rests just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from ano...

(AP Photo/David McFadden). Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree is shown just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town hea...

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Mon...

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - After yet another devastating flash flood ripped apart their historic Maryland mill town, hundreds of residents and business owners are again asking themselves: Should I stay or should I go?

Some people in picturesque Ellicott City - established in 1772 as a Patapsco River mill town surrounded by hills - say they're determined to rebuild after Sunday's devastation. Their hope: to pull together as a community again after the second terrible flood deluged their downtown in less than two years.

Simon Cortes, owner of La Palapa Grill & Cantina, said Monday it's "a horrible time," and his business took on about a foot (30 centimeters) of water. But he says the town has been through it all before, and he'll do his part to spur another revival.

"I feel like it's our duty to make sure that we rebuild and open back up," said Cortes, whose restaurant is right by the spot where a 39-year-old man was swept away by Sunday's raging floodwaters.

Others are stretched to the breaking point by the floods, which tore up streets and swept away dozens of cars in the quaint downtown of historic 18th and 19th century buildings, which sit in a ravine about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore.

Now the locals face yet another massive cleanup, serious economic losses and a daunting comeback.

Sunday's torrential rains came just as the town seemed to come back stronger than ever from a dreadful July 2016 flash flood that killed two people

Getting flood insurance around old Ellicott City was a pricy proposition before. Now, people don't even want to think about how much it might cost, on top of the debts they're still paying from the last time their homes and businesses were destroyed.

Nathan Sowers, owner of the River House Pizza Co., an outdoor eatery in the old mill town's business district, said that after all the hard work rebuilding from the 2016 flood, he's feeling a bit overwhelmed at attempting yet another comeback.

"We'll see. It takes a lot of money and a lot of time, a lot of energy. We'll just have to assess it," he said, speaking near a bridge where several crushed cars were swept into a muddy tributary's banks.

But Sowers said he saw other hard-hit locals laughing and joking about their troubles first thing Monday morning - a good sign the Maryland town will launch yet another rebirth.

Still, people are heartbroken that 39-year-old Eddison Hermond of Severn, Maryland remains missing. He was last seen trying to help a woman rescue her cat behind a restaurant while seething brown waters surged through the downtown.

Howard County Police Chief Gary Gardner said the National Guard member and U.S. Air Force veteran had been with a group at the La Palapa Grill & Cantina when a woman approached, desperately trying to rescue her pet just outside.

"He, along with some other folks, went back to assist her and unfortunately during that effort they saw him go under water," Gardner told reporters.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said his immediate priorities are finding Hermond and assessing the condition of damaged buildings that housed shops, restaurants and families.

"If you look at the devastation and the damage, I would certainly say it's worse than 2016," Kittleman said. "We've had areas that were not even damaged at all two years ago terribly damaged this time."

Ellicott City certainly got the worst of it. But torrential rains led to such bad flooding in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and the capital of Annapolis that Gov. Larry Hogan declared a statewide emergency to better coordinate support and assistance.

Mike Muccilli, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it was too early to make comparisons between the two devastating floods.

In the July 2016 storm, Ellicott City received 6.6 inches (17 centimeters) of rain over a two- to three-hour period. On Sunday, the community received some 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) of rain over a six-hour period, most of it in an intense, three-hour period, Muccilli said.

"In a normal heavy rain ... you wouldn't see this amount of flooding, where you see cars floating down the road," the meteorologist said. "This was a true flash flood."

___

Associated Press writer Brian Witte contributed from Annapolis, Md.

___

Follow McFadden on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dmcfadd

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.