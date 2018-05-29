Two Tulsa Men Injured In ATV Crash In Delaware County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes speed resulted in an ATV crash in which two Tulsa men were injured Monday afternoon in Delaware County.

Troopers say the 3:45 p.m. crash happened in a field about a mile south of Cleora.

The driver, 32-year-old Erwin Santiago and a passenger 36-year-old Trevor Sigmon were both taken to a Tulsa hospital. The OHP report states Santiago was treated and released, while Sigmon was admitted due to leg injuries.

The OHP says the ATV was going at a high rate of speed when the Santiago made a sharp left turn, causing the vehicle to roll over.

In their report, troopers said neither man was wearing a seatbelt or helmet when the ATV crashed.