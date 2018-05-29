Arkansas, ORU, OSU and OU To Play In NCAA Baseball Tournament - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arkansas, ORU, OSU and OU To Play In NCAA Baseball Tournament

Posted: Updated:
OMAHA, Nebraska -

Defending national champion Florida is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, making the Gators the first program to be a top seed three times.

The NCAA announced the 64-team field Monday.  Included in that list was University of Arkansas, Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma State University and University of Oklahoma.

Play begins Friday, June 1st in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

In the Fayetteville Regional, Arkansas will take on ORU at 3 p.m.  In the Tallahassee Regional, OU plays against Mississippi State at 12 p.m. and in the Deland Regional, OSU takes on South Florida at 1 p.m.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.