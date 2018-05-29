Arkansas, ORU, OSU and OU To Play In NCAA Baseball Tournament

Defending national champion Florida is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, making the Gators the first program to be a top seed three times.

The NCAA announced the 64-team field Monday. Included in that list was University of Arkansas, Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma State University and University of Oklahoma.

Play begins Friday, June 1st in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

In the Fayetteville Regional, Arkansas will take on ORU at 3 p.m. In the Tallahassee Regional, OU plays against Mississippi State at 12 p.m. and in the Deland Regional, OSU takes on South Florida at 1 p.m.