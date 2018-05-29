Police: Suicidal man kills wife, her parents, self at home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Suicidal man kills wife, her parents, self at home

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • US Rep. says he's battling alcoholism, drops re-election bid

    US Rep. says he's battling alcoholism, drops re-election bid

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:47 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:47:52 GMT
    Republican Rep. Thomas Garrett will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.More >>
    Republican Rep. Thomas Garrett will no longer seek re-election, saying he needs to work on recovering from alcoholism and renewing his commitment to his family.More >>

  • The Latest: Utah man freed from Venezuelan jail returns home

    The Latest: Utah man freed from Venezuelan jail returns home

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:47 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:47:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump, left, sits with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, as they meet with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump, left, sits with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, as they meet with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, ...
    The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is urging engagement with Venezuela's socialist government after he traveled to the South American nation to bring home Utah man jailed for two years without a...More >>
    The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is urging engagement with Venezuela's socialist government after he traveled to the South American nation to bring home Utah man jailed for two years without a trial.More >>

  • Starbucks to close over 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

    Starbucks to close over 8,000 stores for anti-bias training

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:46 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:46:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
    •   

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A man who expressed thoughts about suicide and was briefly hospitalized returned to a home and fatally shot his wife, her father and her stepmother before killing himself, police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Monday afternoon found the four people dead in the bedroom of a home in Murfreesboro in Rutherford County.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Sean Ganey shot his wife, Cassidy Ganey; her father, Kenny Adair; her stepmother, Shelly Lorenz-Adair; and then himself. A child was unharmed.

Deputies went to the home on Friday because of a call about a suicide threat. The sheriff said officers took Sean Ganey to a hospital and removed weapons from the home.

"The events that led to this I think are very tragic," he said. "It's a terrible outcome to a situation that we see far too often. It's something that we don't like to see."

It's unclear how Ganey got the weapon used in the killings.

Authorities said they were trying to piece together the sequence of events that led to the fatal shootings. They said marital strife may be to blame.

"We do think that there may have been a possibility of a divorce or at least comment of a divorce that may have led to this," the sheriff said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.