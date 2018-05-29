Grief Counselors At Jenks High School Following Student's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Grief Counselors At Jenks High School Following Student's Death

JENKS, Oklahoma -

Grief counselors will available at Jenks High School Tuesday after a deadly Delaware County crash Friday, May 25th which killed a 17-year old student.

Five other students involved in that crash are now home from the hospital.  The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 17-year old Avery Shannon died in an ATV crash near Grove.

School officials say counselors will be made available as classes resume following the holiday weekend.

The OHP says Shannon and the other five girls were riding in a six-seater off-road vehicle when the driver lost control and it rolled.

5/26/2018 Related Story: Jenks Student Dead, 5 Others Injured In UTV Crash

All six girls were members of the Pom Squad at Jenks High School.

There is a Go Fund Me page set up to help Avery Shannon's family.

