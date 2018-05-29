Tulsa Sobering Center Set To Open Tuesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Sobering Center Set To Open Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Starting Tuesday, some people arrested for public intoxication in Tulsa will have another option, beside the Tulsa County Jail.

It is called the Tulsa Sobering Center and it is located at 6333 East Skelly Drive.

The center will be operated by an addiction recovery center called 12 & 12. Officials say it isn't a "Get Out Of Jail Free" card, but there will be tools available to help a person recover and beat addiction.

The City of Tulsa says this is how it works:  

If police arrest you for public intoxication and other related crimes, the officer will have the option to take you to Tulsa Sobering Center.  You will stay there for 10 hours to sleep it off with no arrests on your record, no criminal charges, no court dates.

While you're there, you also can get information on counseling and rehabilitation services.

The cost of building the center was absorbed by the Hardesty Family Foundation with the city paying $250,000 a year to run it.  

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.