Tulsa Sobering Center Set To Open Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, some people arrested for public intoxication in Tulsa will have another option, beside the Tulsa County Jail.

It is called the Tulsa Sobering Center and it is located at 6333 East Skelly Drive.

The center will be operated by an addiction recovery center called 12 & 12. Officials say it isn't a "Get Out Of Jail Free" card, but there will be tools available to help a person recover and beat addiction.

The Sobering Center has their ribbon cutting this morning. It’s a new option for Tulsans who are arrested for public intox to sleep it off without going to jail. pic.twitter.com/v5ini4Tuyt — Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) May 29, 2018

The City of Tulsa says this is how it works:

If police arrest you for public intoxication and other related crimes, the officer will have the option to take you to Tulsa Sobering Center. You will stay there for 10 hours to sleep it off with no arrests on your record, no criminal charges, no court dates.

While you're there, you also can get information on counseling and rehabilitation services.

The cost of building the center was absorbed by the Hardesty Family Foundation with the city paying $250,000 a year to run it.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.