Alert For Missing Teen Canceled By Mustang Police

Local authorities have canceled an alert for a missing teenager out of Mustang.

Mustang Police reported 17-year-old Shawn Charles Evan Tipps missing around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, Tipps was last seen Monday afternoon around 5:00 p.m. in the city of Mustang. Tipps is described as a 5' 7" white male weighing approximately 145 lbs. with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police canceled the missing persons alert around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials thank the public for their assistance with this matter.