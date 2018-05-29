Go Fishing With Lacey Swope And Tess Maune - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Go Fishing With Lacey Swope And Tess Maune

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Hey kids, grab your fishing pole and join Lacey Swope and Tess Maune for Take Me Fishing Day at four area ponds Saturday, June 2, 2018. They will be traveling to all four ponds between 7 a.m. and noon.

Mohawk Park: 7:00 a.m. to 7:40 a.m.
LaFortune Park: 8:20 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Veterans Park: 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
Events Park: 11:20 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Zebco and News On 6 have teamed up to give kids a chance to win prizes at all four ponds around Green Country.

Click here for more information.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
